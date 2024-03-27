The sixth «Pirates of the Caribbean» will be a reboot, and the future of «Top Gun» is uncertain due to Tom Cruise’s schedule

Franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that the sixth «Pirates of the Caribbean» will reboot the series. He spoke about the future of «Pirates» and «Top Gun» to the website ComicBook. Bruckheimer speculated on which of the franchises could return to the big screen first and mentioned that the Pirates were starting anew.

«It’s hard to say. …. Because with «Top Gun» you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does «Top Gun», I can’t tell you. But we will relaunch «Pirates», it’s easier to do because you don’t have to wait for certain actors»,” Bruckheimer said.

Tom Cruise, who was discussed, is planning to star in several films, including a direct sequel to «Top Gun: Maverick». Thus, production will likely depend on Cruise’s schedule. As for «Pirates», there is no such factor, precisely because of the relaunch.

For now a movie with Margot Robbie cannot be completely ruled out starring the previously rumored starlet. Although, it probably became a much more difficult task after the huge success of «Barbie».

It is known that The Last of Us creator Craig Mazin was working on the story for the new Pirates together with the original screenwriter Ted Elliot. The work was suspended due to the strikes last year, but Maisin said that Disney liked their script.

«We presented this and thought they wouldn’t buy it because it was too weird. But they loved it! Then we wrote a fantastic script, there was a strike, and everyone was waiting for»,” Mazin explained.

As recalled by IGN In 2022, Bruckheimer confirmed that Johnny Depp, who played Captain Jack Sparrow in all five «Pirates of the Caribbean» installments, was not involved for the sixth film. Last year, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production president Sean Bailey said after a period of uncertainty that the franchise was still in the works. He insisted that the relaunch of «Pirates of the Caribbean» was a priority for the company, along with reimagining many of the classic cartoons into live-action retellings.