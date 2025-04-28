The size of a coin: 7-year-old child implanted with world’s smallest artificial heart

In the Chinese city of Wuhan, surgeons have successfully transplanted an artificial heart with magnetic levitation weighing only 45 grams to a 7-year-old child.

It is noted that the third-generation magnetic levitation device is designed to treat heart failure in children. Every year, about 40 thousand children with heart failure are hospitalized in China. Of these, 7-10% need an urgent transplant.

However, the country performs less than 100 pediatric transplants a year due to an acute shortage of donors. However, in Wuhan, surgeons have successfully transplanted a tiny artificial heart the size of a coin, which is moved by magnetic levitation, into a 7-year-old boy.

It is known that the boy named In May 2024, Jun Jun was diagnosed with terminal heart failure and recommended to undergo heart transplantation. Further tests showed that the patient had a rare blood type, which further complicated the search for a donor. The child developed respiratory failure and faced high infectious risks and other complications.

A decision was made to implant a specialized device with maglev for children with heart failure. It is noted that the diameter of the device is only 2.9 cm, and the weight is only 45 grams. This device operates at a speed of 1.5 thousand to 3.6 thousand revolutions per minute to support stable blood circulation in children who are underweight. The device works like a powerful motor, allowing the weakened ventricles to rest, supporting blood circulation.

Such devices are designed to provide temporary support of heart function. However, modern models often damage blood vessels or are designed exclusively for adults. To solve this problem, in 2021, Wuhan Hospital has entered into an agreement with Shenzhen Core Medical Technology Co. Ltd. They have jointly developed a third-generation magnetic cushion device designed specifically for the treatment of heart failure in children.

Unlike the models for adult patients, this device is not a smaller version, but is specially designed for children, with all parameters adjusted to meet the unique anatomical and physiological needs of young patients. After a five-hour surgery, the 7-year-old patient resumed breathing on his own the next day, and was transferred to a specialized ward five days later. The child is now showing stable vital signs and has prospects for continued treatment.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: Interesting Engineering