The first artificial heart with maglev implanted in a patient — minimal moving parts for durability

For the first time, an artificial heart using magnetic levitation technology was implanted in a person.

According to a statement from the Texas Heart Institute, the fully artificial heart made by BiVACOR «is a titanium-made, single-moving part, bi-ventricular rotary blood pump that uses a magnetic rotor to levitate and pump blood and replace both stomachs of the heart».

BiVACOR, which has been working on the device since 2013, says that the advantage of using a rotor that moves on a magnetic cushion to control the circulatory function is that there is no friction that is destructive to the mechanisms. This is the first artificial heart to use maglev. Like other mechanical substitutes, this titanium heart is designed to keep a patient alive while they wait for a real heart transplant.

The device, which is about the size of a fist, is capable of pushing blood at a rate of 12 liters per minute, which BiVACOR says is enough to allow an adult male to exercise. The company notes that other artificial hearts rely on flexible polymer diaphragms to pump blood, but such components can wear out. Having only one moving part suspended in space by a magnetic field, without valves, the BiVACOR heart can technically last longer.

«This achievement would not have been possible without the courage of our first patient and his family, the dedication of our team and our partners at the Texas Heart Institute. Using advanced maglev technology, the device brings us one step closer to providing a much-needed option for people with end-stage heart failure who need support while waiting for a heart transplant. I look forward to continuing with the next phase of our clinical trial,» says Daniel Timms, founder and CTO of BiVACOR.

The next stage involves implantation of titanium hearts in two more patients, who will be closely monitored while they wait for the final transplantation surgery.

Heart failure affects at least 26 million people worldwide. According to the American Heart Association, the demand for heart transplants has doubled over the past 30 years, resulting in more than 3,400 people in the United States waiting for a transplant. If BiVACOR’s titanium heart passes clinical trials, it could help these people save their lives.

