The «The Witcher» — the first teaser for season 4 and an official look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia

The star of «The Hunger Games» and «Independence Day: Resurgence», Liam Hemsworth will appear as Geralt in the fourth season of «The Witcher». Netflix showed him in the first teaser of the season and provided Entertainment Weekly official image of the actor in the role.

Hemsworth joins the cast of Freya Allan (Cyril), Anna Chalotra (Annifer) and Joey Baty (Buttercup). The cast also includes Laurence Fishburne as the vampire Regis.

«As a fan of «The Witcher», I’m very excited to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt and I’m honored that he’s passing the reins to me and letting me take up the White Wolf sword for the next chapter of his adventures. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and have been inspired by what you’ve brought to this beloved character. I may have something bigger to do, but I’m really excited to enter the Witcher world,» says Hemsworth.

Although Geralt remains a favorite character of «Witcher» fans in the books, games, and TV series, Season 3 shifts the focus to Cirie.

«One of the most important things about Ciri is that we gradually learn that she is the main character of the Witcher saga. Not Geralt, not Annifer. This is Ciri’s story,»,” says executive producer Tomek Baginski.

Meanwhile, the website Redanian Intelligence explained why in the recent footage from the filming of the fourth season of «The Witcher» Hemsworth, Geralt repeats scenes that have already been shown in the previous season. This is due to the crew’s attempt to show the viewer a change in Geralt’s appearance.

In the legend of the Witcher’s adventures, which is told to children in the future. The narrator changes the scene after mistakes in the story («He didn’t look like that»). Later, a new version of the battle with the Wilgefors appears, but after Liam Hemsworth shows himself in other scenes involving Henry Cavill.