«The Thomas Crown Affair», take three: Michael B. Jordan will star in the new remake

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

After his successful directorial debut with «Creed III», Michael B. Jordan signed a contract for «The Thomas Crown Affair» with Amazon MGM Studios with himself as director and starring.

Jordan will also produce the second remake of the classic film with his own label Outlier Society, along with Elizabeth Raposo. The new deal was reported by unofficial sources to Deadline.

This will be the third version of «The Thomas Crown Affair». The previous one was released in 1999: Pierce Brosnan played a wealthy playboy who likes to steal art for a hobby and meets his love in the form of an insurance investigator. The original 1968 film was directed and starred Steve McQueen, and was written by Norman Jewison (who died this January at the age of 97).

The image of Thomas Crown is not as popular as James Bond, but it is similar in many ways. This time, Michael Jordan will have to embody a truly multilayered character. The actor and director is currently looking for a partner for the movie. Faye Dunaway and Rene Russo played his predecessors.

The screenplay was written by Drew Pearce. The previous script was written by Wes Tuck and Justin Britt-Gibson and was based on the original film. Patrick McCormick and Mark Toberoff will also serve as producers. Alan Trustman (screenwriter of the original 1968 film) is executive producing. Jordan’s previous film «Creed III» grossed $276 million worldwide on a budget of $75 million.

Source: Deadline

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.