The trailer for «Gladiator 2» features a scene that Ridley Scott has been dreaming of filming for over 20 years

The first trailer for «Gladiator 2» features a scene that director Ridley Scott has long wanted: a rhino fight in an arena.

The video tells the story of the action-packed epic and sequel to Scott’s original 2000 classic. Although the first film managed to impress the audience with the outstanding performances of Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix in the arena, it was not the director who lacked someone big and horny. Doug Wick, who produced the first «Gladiator», told ComicBook.com in 2020 that Scott’s dreams of a rhino were dashed by the high cost of CGI.

«There are issues that are really about cost. For example, Ridley wanted a rhino in the arena. And when we talked to the animal trainers, they said, «Well, they’re great to work with, but once you start it, you can’t stop it». Then we evaluated the CGI rhino and it was just too expensive. So I would say it was unfortunate that we couldn’t give Ridley a rhino,» Vic said at the time.

He added that a joke ensued: «if we ever make a sequel, Ridley will get his rhino». Well, «Gladiator 2» is coming, and so is the rhino.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, the film’s budget has been increased from about $165 million to about $310 million. This cost can really be seen in the trailer, not least in the same scene. Also impressive and seemingly expensive are the ship battles.

As a reminder, the official Ukrainian trailer for «Gladiator 2» has been released, and the release date in Ukraine was announced along with it — November 14.