The updated S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy is «bombarded» with reviews on Steam — for the lack of Russian voice acting and Soviet sights

The updated S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy launched with mixed reviews. But they were raided.

Many players received the «Shadow of Chernobyl», «Clear Sky», and «Call of Pripyat» packs for free. Before the new version GSC adds official mod support, redesigned visuals and some other decisions that caused massive hate.

To put it more bluntly Enhanced Edition has significantly improved graphics. In particular, it concerns lighting, water shaders, and changes in the environment. However, it is the graphics that have the most complaints — players are not satisfied with the «soap» around them, which many cannot remove. Although the creators have added improved lighting, water, grass, and textures in general, the result has mixed feelings.

«I just launched it and was like, hmm… It’s not much different from the original, and I immediately launched the original version — and was like, wow, there’s a difference. More grass, different lighting, changed ground texture, longer view range and distance of drawing objects. This is the kind of game that felt like 12 years ago, when» first played it,” the player notes.

Of course, the changes in the graphics are noticeable, but a number of users have achieved this at the cost of FPS. While others write that you just need to «know how to read and customize the game», in particular, they advise «to turn off motion blur and other nonsense».

If you don’t focus on the «mile», gamers are happy with the added achievements and the fact that they no longer have to «dance with a tambourine» over launching mods. They also point out that GSC should start fixing bugs, for example, some saves don’t work. And, most likely, keep track of new «anomalies».

«All the developers have done is modernize it. It’s not a global update, it’s just what everyone has been waiting for. The negative reviews are written by offended Russians. That’s all. The game just got updated and became what it was long overdue for. It received achievements, the latest technologies like FSR and Steam workshops. All that was cut was the Russian voice acting and the lighting settings (now only dynamic). This would be critical if you could not install the old parts where all this is», — people write in the reviews.

Here we come to the second reason for the massive hate of the Enhanced Edition — the lack of Russian voice acting and Soviet symbols. We’re not going to point fingers, of course, but for the most part, it’s reviews like this that have underestimated S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy. Some users wrote massively about «struggle» GSC Game World, complained about «country 404», attributed the release date of the updated version to «Azovstal» and Bakhmut, etc. As we said, we won’t point fingers, but we will show you some screenshots from Steam.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

As a reminder, owners of the already purchased S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy games get the upgrade for free. And for those who did not have them in the library before, they will cost ₴834 (with a 33% discount) in Steam or $26.99 (about ₴1,113) in GOG. Also, some players are having trouble getting the free version on GOG — we’ll write about it today and add a link here.