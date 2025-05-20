The next-generation S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy has been released on PC and PS5 — how have the graphics changed?

The classic S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy has officially received a next-gen edition for PC and modern consoles.

The updated collection includes «Shadow of Chernobyl», «Clear Sky», and «Call of Pripyat». All of them now have redesigned visuals, support for mods, and improvements for new hardware. On PC, owners of already purchased games get the upgrade for free. And for those who did not have them in the library before, they will cost ₴834 (33% off) in Steam or $26.99 (about ₴1,113) in GOG.

The Enhanced Edition has been released with graphical improvements that include a new lighting system (including global lighting), improved water shaders, updated skyboxes, moisture effects, more detailed NPCs and environment textures. Weapon models and field of view have also changed, and dynamic reflections have been added. Cutscenes have been converted to 4K, and the game itself has been adapted to modern screens and hardware.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy Enhanced Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Shadow of Chornobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Prypiat get a refresh with enhanced graphics, next-gen console optimizations, and broader modding support. pic.twitter.com/WZlqKMvwZq — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) May 20, 2025

Technical bonuses include the ability to choose between quality and performance modes on consoles (including Steam Deck) and support for gamepads. System requirements can be viewed at the link. The trilogy also features official mod support via the Mod.io platform on both PC and PlayStation. To better understand the scale of the updates, you can watch a 16-minute video comparing the graphics between the classic versions and the Enhanced Edition:

All three games are part of the «Legends of the Zone» trilogy:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl is the story of Marked, who is trying to survive in the Zone and find answers to his past.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky is a prequel where the player controls the mercenary Scar and influences the balance of power in the Zone through the system of Faction Wars.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: The Call of Pripyat is a story about a special agent Major Degtyarev, who is investigating the disappearance of a military expedition.

As for modern stalkers, we’d like to remind you that GSC has recently released a patch 1.4, which brought more than 700 changes and plot corrections. And the day after that supplemented it with updates related to the work of mods. Now we just have to wait for the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 official support for mods, on which the Ukrainian team is actively working.

Source: GSC / Steam