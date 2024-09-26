The world’s first smartphone with a built-in DePIN node — XForge is announced

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

Blockchain platform XProtocol has unveiled teasers of a branded device called XForge. The company is positioning the smartphone as the world’s first with a built-in DePIN DePIN combines blockchain technology with physical infrastructure.-node. The price of the crypto phone is $299. XForge is designed to improve the gaming experience and integrate with the XProtocol decentralized network.

The main feature of XForge is the ability to act as a full-fledged blockchain node (part of the blockchain network). The first 10 thousand smartphone buyers will receive a Xardian node (currently it is paid), which will allow them to receive up to a 20% bonus to the basic reward for node support. The owners of the device were also promised 10% of the total number of tokens (amounting to 8 billion coins) and exclusive airdrops from top projects.

Validators will be rewarded in $xKICK tokens, which can be converted into $KICK. Below is the tokenomics.

Interestingly, in official documentation The following technical requirements are specified for launching Xardian nodes:

4 GB OF RAM

2 CPU cores

60 GB of space

Processor x86/x64

Stable internet connection

It has already been announced that XForge will have Android OS, 256 GB of storage, 12 GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This is all that is known at the moment.

What is XProtocol?

XProtocol is a decentralized Layer 3 protocol built on the Base (Layer 2, L2) and Ethereum (Layer 1) blockchains. By taking advantage of the two layers, it is able to provide over 1000 transactions per second — and almost zero fees. This protocol is best suited for creating and hosting decentralized applications that require high scalability and performance. In the future, XProtocol plans to migrate to its own Layer 1 (L1) blockchain network.

XProtocol has already launched a test network. Starting the main network (mainnet) is expected in the fourth quarter of this year. As well as the launch of the KICK.

The company has sold more than 5200 nodes and raised $5.2 million in funding from such well-known investors as: Saison Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Cogitent Ventures, Coinfund, Razer, Caballeros Capital, MSA, Zephyrus Capital, and others.

The XForge smartphone is expected to enter the market a little earlier than of the Seeker crypto phone announced by Solana Mobileto be released in 2025.

