Timothée Chalamet as a young Bob Dylan — first photos from the set of James Mangold’s biopic

In December, Timothy Chalamet appeared as the legendary chocolatier in the musical «Wonka», in February — I will return to the big screen in the second part of «Dune» Denis Villeneuve, and now he is back at work to recreate the image of the legendary American musician Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s upcoming biopic.

Chalamet will portray Dylan in his formative years and, as Mangold noted last year, will recreate his vocals himself.

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET COMO BOB DYLAN NO SET DE A COMPLETE UNKNOWN pic.twitter.com/BjAX5N8E7C — leticia (@inczeption) March 17, 2024

Elle Fanning («Great») will play Dylan’s beloved woman, the artist Sylvie Rousseau, and Edward Norton («Fight Club») will appear as musician Pete Seeger (Benedict Cumberbatch was supposed to play him, but he refused due to scheduling problems).

young Bob Dylan is here and it’s Timothée Chalamet pic.twitter.com/ZA7NAXB7T9 — musetta-timothée-chalamet-daily (@Musetta_May) March 17, 2024

Director James Mangold returns to making a biopic after the successful launch of «Ford v Ferrari» in 2019, based on the book by American writer and journalist E.J. Baim.

«This is the story of 19-year-old Bob Dylan, who came to New York with $2 in his pocket and became a worldwide sensation. It is interesting, true and important for America and the American scene. It has different characters: Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, and Joan Baez. Everyone will play their own role in this movie,» Mangold said in an interview Collider.

The release date of the biopic, tentatively titled «A Complete Unknown», has not yet been announced.