Tomorrow, the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada will vote to liquidate CRAIL and transfer powers to the Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy plans to consider a draft law on the liquidation of the Gambling Commission and the transfer of powers to the Ministry of Digital Transformation on April 4.

About this reported MP and Deputy Chairman of the Committee Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

«This will be done on the basis of two laws: the government’s and my own. That is, 9256-d» will be finalized,” he said.

These are the draft law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine on the organization and the draft law on gambling and lotteries.

The new draft law will also include provisions to toughen penalties for illegal advertising (the law already has restrictions, but, according to the MP, no one is afraid to violate them), an online monitoring system, and more.