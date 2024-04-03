Tomorrow, the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada will vote to liquidate CRAIL and transfer powers to the Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy plans to consider a draft law on the liquidation of the Gambling Commission and the transfer of powers to the Ministry of Digital Transformation on April 4.
About this reported MP and Deputy Chairman of the Committee Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.
«This will be done on the basis of two laws: the government’s and my own. That is, 9256-d» will be finalized,” he said.
These are the draft law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine on the organization and the draft law on gambling and lotteries.
The new draft law will also include provisions to toughen penalties for illegal advertising (the law already has restrictions, but, according to the MP, no one is afraid to violate them), an online monitoring system, and more.
On March 29, a petition “Restriction of online casinos” was posted on the website of the President’s Office, calling for restrictions on gambling. The petition was created by Pavel Petrichenko, a soldier of the 59th Brigade. He said that it was not moderated for 10 days. But within a few hours after its publication, it gained 25 thousand votes, which is required for consideration by the head of state.
In the evening, Zelenskyy responded to the petition and instructed the SBU, the State Special Communications Service, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the National Security and Defense Council to analyze the issue of online casinos.
The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov supported the idea of eliminating the KRAIL and proposed to automate the issuance of gambling licenses. The government supported the draft law of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and sent it to the parliament for consideration.