Trailer for «Decameron» — Sex, Wine and the Bubonic Plague on Netflix from July 25

Netflix is preparing to entertain in provincial Italy with a new series «Decameron».

The «Decameron» is set in 1348, when the Black Death hits Florence. A group of noblemen and their servants move to a large estate to wait out the plague and throw a lavish party, which later turns into a struggle for life involving bright, cunning and somewhat shocking characters.

The series is created by — Kathleen Jordan, who worked on «Young Ghostbusters», and Jenji Kohan, showrunner of «Orange — the hit of the season».

Tony Gale, Zosia Memet, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson play the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Tanya Reynolds, known for the TV series «Sexuality education».

«Decameron» will be released on Netflix on July 25.