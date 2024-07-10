Trailer for «Decameron» — Sex, Wine and the Bubonic Plague on Netflix from July 25

Netflix is preparing to entertain in provincial Italy with a new series «Decameron».
The «Decameron» is set in 1348, when the Black Death hits Florence. A group of noblemen and their servants move to a large estate to wait out the plague and throw a lavish party, which later turns into a struggle for life involving bright, cunning and somewhat shocking characters.
The series is created by — Kathleen Jordan, who worked on «Young Ghostbusters», and Jenji Kohan, showrunner of «Orange — the hit of the season».
Tony Gale, Zosia Memet, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson play the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Tanya Reynolds, known for the TV series «Sexuality education».
«Decameron» will be released on Netflix on July 25.
Spelling error report
The following text will be sent to our editors: