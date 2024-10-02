Trailer for HBO’s «Franchise» series — Marvel pokes fun at Marvel in a comedy about «superhero action movie pipeline»

The series «Franchise» tells the story of a film crew working on a new superhero action movie in an effort to overcome production hell.

«The comedy series sheds light on the secret chaos in the world of superhero movie making. Every disaster has an origin story», — says the synopsis.

Daniel Brühl («All Quiet on the Western Front») stars in «The Franchise» as blockbuster director Eric Bouchard, who is trying to «put out a series of fires» on a movie set. The rest of the cast includes Aja Cash, Himesh Patel, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Powell, and Richard E. Grant.

Executive producers of «Franchises» — John Brown («The Heirs»), Armando Iannucci (known for his work on the prophetic series «Veep» about a female vice president) and Oscar-winning Sam Mendes («007: Coordinates «Skyfall»).

Judging by the trailer, the series will give us a slightly different look at the work of production assistants who face daily strange demands and tantrums from actors and report bad news to senior management.

«The» franchise will debut on HBO this Sunday, October 6.