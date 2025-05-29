Trailer for the body-swapping comedy «Good Fortune» — starring Keanu Reeves as a loser angel

The first trailer for Lionsgate’s comedy «Good Fortune» from star «John Wick» Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari star in the title role.

The story centers on a failed angel, Gabriel (Reeves), who is searching for meaning in his existence and eventually decides to save at least one lost soul by targeting an ordinary manager, Arja (Agari), who has a rather materialistic outlook on life. To prove the opposite, Gabriel switches bodies with a businessman named Jeff (Seth Rogen), but something seems to go wrong, as Arju is quite happy with his new wealthy life.

Ansari, who is primarily known as a comedian, makes his debut with «Good Fortune» as a director and screenwriter, in addition to playing the lead actor. In the interviewEntertainment Weekly He said that he hopes that «Good Fortune» will mark the return of R-rated comedies to theaters.

The rest of the cast includes Sandra Oh, who plays Gabriel’s angelic colleague Martha, and Keke Palmer.

The premiere of «Good Fortune» is scheduled for October 17.

Among other Lionsgate projects that will debut this year:somewhat problematic «Ballerina» with Ana de Armas (June 6) and the film adaptation Stephen King’s novel «The Long Walk» from the director of «The Hunger Games» (September 12).

As a reminder, in April, Lionsgate officially announced the development of «John Wick 5», which will show«a completely new story» not related to the High Table. Keanu Reeves will return to the role, despite his seeming death in the previous movie. The studio also announced the development of a prequel cartoon with Reeves’ voice acting,Alive» spinoff about the blind killer Kane and serial spinoff «John Wick: Under the High Table».