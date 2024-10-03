News Movie 10-03-2024 at 11:30 comment views icon

Trailer for the movie «Companion» — Sci-Fi thriller about a psychopath in love with Jack Quaid

The plot of «The Companion» centers on the character of Jack Quaid («The Boys»), who plays a «deeply in love» psychopath and sadist, while Sophie Thatcher from «The Hornets» appears as his victim.

The creators have defined the genre of «Companion» as a sci-fi thriller, although the first trailer is more like a horror thriller: Quaid’s character sits smiling in front of Thatcher, who is handcuffed to a chair, while the next shots show her limbs on fire and her bloody body. However, let’s wait for the next video announcements

In addition to Quaid and Thatcher, the cast includes Harvey Gielen («What We Do in the Shadows»), Lucas Gage («White Lotus»), Megan Suri («Never Been There»), and Rupert Frand («Obi-Wan Kenobi»).

Drew Hancock, who also wrote the screenplay, makes his film directorial debut.

«Companion» will be released in theaters on January 10, 2025

