Trailer of the comedy action movie «Bad Boys: Ride or Die» — Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back in the game

«Bad Boys: Ride or Die» — is the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise. Smith and Lawrence first teamed up as police detectives investigating illegal drug trafficking in Miami in 1995.

The first two films were directed by Michael Bay, while the third installment in 2020 («Bad Boys for Life») was already directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah — the duo returned to work on the fourth film. In addition to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the cast includes Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Paola Núñez, Rhea Seehorn, Tasha Smith and Ioan Gruffudd.

In the new movie, Mike and Marcus are fugitives, trying to prove their late captain’s innocence after corruption allegations surfaced.

17 years have passed between the release of the second and third installments — «Bad Boys for Life» was released just before the pandemic and earned $426.5 million in theaters worldwide. In January, Lawrence and Smith announced their fourth movie on social media.

Trailer