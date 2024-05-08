AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX instead of Ryzen 8050 — Asus «revealed» rebranding of Zen 5 processors

It seems that artificial intelligence is on the minds of AMD marketers. An Asus leak revealed new laptop models with Ryzen AI 9 HX 170 processor based on Zen 5 architecture. Probably, these are Strix Point chips, which were previously called Ryzen 8050.

According to the leak, at least one of AMD’s top Zen 5 processors will be called Ryzen AI 9 HX 170. The processor has 12 cores and supports 24 threads, a built-in XDNA 2-based AI chip with up to 77 TOPS performance, and RDNA 3-based Radeon graphics. The origin of the information from Asus provides confidence that AMD is indeed going to use the Ryzen AI brand for at least some of its next-generation processors in the near future.

Earlier, it was reported that Lenovo was allegedly preparing ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 laptops with AMD Ryzen Pro 8040 and Ryzen Pro 8050 processors. However, according to recent reports, this was denied by the product manager of Lenovo China. Theoretically, it is also possible to split the names, when part of the line will be Ryzen AI, and the other — Ryzen 8050.

AMD Ryzen Zen 5 processors will appear this year, and judging by the leaks, manufacturers are actively preparing laptops with them. The desire to insert AI in the name, as well as the transition to three-digit model designations instead of four digits following Intelseems to be relevant. At one time, AMD released a series of Athlon XP processors, which coincided with the release of Windows XP, so the company already has experience with such solutions.

Source: Tom`s Hardware