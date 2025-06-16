Trumpphone: the family of the US President launches Trump Mobile and T1 phone

The Trump Organization, including Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, has launched Trump Mobile and the T1 smartphone, made in the USA. Of course, in gold color.

«Announced in honor of the 10th anniversary of their father’s historic presidential campaign, Trump Mobile is a next-generation wireless provider with bold ambitions and a customer-centric mission. Trump Mobile will offer 5G services through all three major cellular operators. The foundation of Trump Mobile is its flagship tariff plan, The 47 Plan, which is available for only $47.45 per month. Subscribers will receive the following additional benefits: Unlimited talk, text and data

Full device protection

Round-the-clock roadside assistance with Drive America

Telemedicine services, including virtual medical care, mental health support, and easy ordering and delivery of prescription medications

Free international calls to more than 100 countries, including U.S. military bases, to honor families bravely serving in our troops overseas.

No contracts, no credit check»

Trump Mobile calls the «phone an elegant gold smartphone designed for high performance, proudly designed and manufactured in the United States». It is already available for pre-order with a $100 deposit. The smartphone will be available either from August 2025 or September depending on whether you believe press release or website Trump Mobile.

There are few details about the device. Its image, which The Verge skeptically calls it photoshopped, contains the T1 logo and the US flag. The three-camera unit vaguely resembles an iPhone, but the arrangement is different and you can’t see where the flash is.

On phone page Numerous errors: starting with the processor section, which does not specify a processor, RAM, which is called storage, and the mention of a «camera with a long life of 5000 mAh» (probably still referring to the battery). From the content of the page, we can understand that we are talking about 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, Android 15 installed, a 6.78″ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a 5000 mAh battery. There’s even a 3.5 mm headphone jack. At the back is a 50 MP main camera and 2 MP macro and depth sensors.

Trump Organization — the main holding company of most Donald Trump’s businesses, which are currently controlled by his children. The announcement comes on the heels of the application for registration of the «Trump» and «T1» trademarks in the field of telecommunications, mobile accessories and telephones.