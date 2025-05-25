Samsung too: Trump promises 25% tariff on Android smartphones made outside the US

On Friday, May 23, Android users had the opportunity to gloat about Apple, to whom Donald Trump promised a 25% duty. But later he promised the same to Samsung.

In another statement, on video shown by Bloomberg, the US president mentioned Samsung specifically, as well as other manufacturers of «this product», i.e., Android smartphones. It is worth reminding that they are practically not produced in the United States, and Samsung produces smartphones mainly in South Korea, Vietnam, India, and Brazil.

Given the current situation, American users are likely to see a 25% increase in smartphone prices this summer. Moreover, it is unlikely that companies will limit themselves to compensating for unplanned expenses only in the US market.

«Rather, it would also be Samsung and anyone else who manufactures this product. Otherwise, it would be unfair. So anyone who produces this product and who will start. I think we’ll have it properly done by the end of June. So if they produce that product now, again, when they build their plant here, there will be no tariffs,» Trump says in the video.

President Trump has clarified that he has no problem with smartphone manufacturers producing them in India or elsewhere. But if they have to sell smartphones in the United States, they will have to face tariffs or produce the phones in America.

For years, industry representatives have been saying that manufacturing in the US is not a good idea. In particular, Steve Jobs and current Apple CEO Tim Cook noted that It is almost impossible to find staff in the US for such factories. Taking into account all possible costs, smartphones made in the US may cost even more than those subject to the 25% duty.