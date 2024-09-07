Ubisoft developer calls for 40 FPS to be the standard for consoles

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Ancel Labena, a video game producer at Ubisoft, believes that 40 frames per second (FPS) mode should become the new standard for console games, providing an optimal balance between smooth gameplay and image quality.

Ancel Labena, a Spanish video game developer who worked on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at the Swedish studio Massive Entertainment (owned by Ubisoft), shared his thoughts on the optimal frame rate for console games. His comments appeared after watching video from Digital Foundry about the game Star Wars Outlaws.

Labena claims that the 40 FPS mode provides the perfect compromise between smooth gameplay and graphics quality. According to him, this mode allows you to keep input latency low while maintaining high image quality.

Watching @digitalfoundry‘s video on #StarWarsOutlaws only reinforces my opinion that 40 FPS modes on consoles should become a standard. It keeps games feeling smooth, with low input lag while still keeping a robust image quality. The perfect trade-off! pic.twitter.com/TC2xvd7Zc4 — Anchel Labena (@Anchel) September 6, 2024

The developer notes that Star Wars Outlaws uses ray tracing technology in all performance modes. This significantly improves the visuals of the game, but requires additional console resources.

Labena’s comments sparked a discussion among gamers. Some users believe that 40 FPS is a step backwards and insist that 60 FPS should remain the standard for modern games. They urge developers to optimize their projects or reduce the graphical complexity for better performance.

You can choose 60 FPS modes if that’s your preference. But in console games that use ray-tracing features, it’s not uncommon to see those disabled in 60 FPS modes.

Outlaws uses ray-tracing in ALL modes, and 40 FPS mode is a great compromise between resolution and performance. — Anchel Labena (@Anchel) September 6, 2024

In response to the criticism, Labena emphasized that players will always have the choice of performance mode according to their preferences. He explained that in console games with ray tracing, it is often necessary to turn off this feature to achieve 60 FPS.

