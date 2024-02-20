Ukraine goes through the winter without blackouts and even sometimes exports electricity to the EU

Despite constant rocket attacks and drone attacks by the Russian occupiers, Ukraine’s power grid survived the winter without blackouts. Although there were hits to power facilities, they did not lead to large-scale disruptions in the grid, as was the case last year.

According to «Ukrenergo», the power grid is currently operating stably and no electricity shortages are expected. Electricity generated by power plants of all types is sufficient to supply all legal and household consumers. The total capacity of «Ukrenergo»’s high-voltage grids is sufficient to cover the existing demand.

The market is subject to typical fluctuations caused by weather changes. For example, in cloudy weather, energy consumption for lighting increases, while electricity production by solar power plants decreases.

Over the past day, electricity was exported to 4 countries and imported from 3 countries. Thus, today exports are carried out to Slovakia, Poland, Romania, and Moldova. The total volume is 3930 MWh, with a maximum capacity of 399 MW in some hours.

Electricity is imported in the morning and evening hours from Slovakia, Romania, and Moldova. The total volume is 1490 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 418 MW in some hours. Starting from December 1, the technical possibility of importing electricity from Europe to Ukraine and Moldova is 1700 MW.

As of the morning of February 20, 374 settlements remain without electricity due to the fighting and other reasons. There are new damages in the networks of regional power distribution companies in Dnipropetrovska and Zaporizka oblasts.