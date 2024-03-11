Ukraine officially starts negotiations with the US and EU on resumption of passenger air transportation

Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov said that Ukraine has started official consultations with US and EU regulators, as well as the Israeli Civil Aviation Authority, on the resumption of passenger air travel.

«There are not many examples in the world of airports where drones or missiles can arrive at any time. Israel is the most successful. We have spent a lot of time in consultation with the Israeli Civil Aviation Authority», Kubrakov said in interview with RBC-Ukraine.

At the same time, it is too early to talk about any deadlines. Ukraine is currently sharing with US and EU regulators its vision of the market under martial law, as well as risk assessments, approaches and algorithms, the minister added.

Some unnamed European companies are already interested in the potential opening of airports in Ukraine and want to be the first to enter the market. Negotiations are also underway with three Ukrainian carriers.

Last year in June, Ukraine discussed possibility of opening an airport «Lviv» and in July, representatives of Ryanair held negotiations with the management of the airport «Boryspil» to resume flights after the war.

In April, the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation has published a forecast for the development of the aviation industry until 2029, which stated that restrictions on flights over Ukraine, russia, belarus and Moldova would remain in place for almost 7 years.