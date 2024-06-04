Ukrainian cinemas to receive compensation from the state budget for showing films in English — Rada votes for law #9432

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported Law No. 9432 in the second reading, which, among other things, defines English as one of the languages of international communication in Ukraine and regulates its use in the work of government agencies, education and culture.

In total, 246 MPs voted in favor of the bill. They also supported a controversial amendment that provides for reimbursement from the state budget for cinemas that broadcast films in English In order to receive compensation, each screening room must hold at least 8 screenings in English within a month and at least 2 screenings within a week at any time on a weekend and/or a working day with a screening start after 18:00.

At the end of June last year, Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada Bill No. 9432 on the special status of the English language in Ukraine. In its original version, the document stipulated that starting in 2027, all English films should be broadcast in the original language with Ukrainian subtitles (in 2025, the share of screenings should be 50%, in 2026 — 75%, and 100% in 2027).

This requirement has caused dissatisfaction among a significant number of Ukrainians who want to watch films in Ukraine with Ukrainian dubbing. In addition, it was noted that Ukrainian dubbing is of very high quality, and the introduction of these limits will have a negative impact on this industry. In the end the scandalous provision was removed from the law.