Ukrainian game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is in the top 5 «most wanted» games on Steam

The long-awaited game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl by Ukrainian studio GSC Game World is gaining more and more attention a few months before its release. According to Steam data, it is currently ranked 5th among the most desired games on the service. Frostpunk 2 is one line higher.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a first-person post-apocalyptic shooter role-playing game with elements of survival horror and immersive sim. It is the sequel to the cult S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series and will be the fourth game in the series.

Developers reportedthat S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 — is a non-linear story with a huge content. The player’s behavior in the game will determine a specific direction, and the plot is very expandable. Players will not be able to experience all the story options at once, as different storylines will be available. The main story lasts approximately 40 hours and has 4 endings. Side quests will also have different outcomes depending on the player’s choices, and some side quests will have some impact on the main story.

Recently, GSC Game World demonstrated the Ukrainian trailer of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobylwhich allows you to evaluate game locations and the quality of Ukrainian voice acting.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornoby is scheduled for release on September 5, 2024. The game will be released exclusively on next-generation Microsoft Xbox Series X/S consoles and Windows PCs.