«This is not a paradise»: Ukrainian trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been released

GSC Game World has released a new trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. It is tellingly titled «This is not paradise».

This trailer does not contain any scenes of battles with mutants or other enemies. Instead, it shows the beauty of the Zone. From the very first shots, the audience can get a bird’s eye view of the area where the game will take place.

It all starts on a tall metal structure near the station, and then the developers demonstrate the game locations, which gives a small idea of the plot and atmosphere of the game. In the short video, you can see the central square of Prypyat, school No. 1, a cemetery, a shop, a pioneer camp, BC «Energetik», PZRV «Rozsokha», a Ferris wheel, and, of course, the Chornobyl NPP. Additionally, this trailer is the first time we have the opportunity to evaluate the Ukrainian voice acting of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

«You can find everything here, Scythian. Friends. Enemies. Money. Death. A miracle. Even yourself,” Richter says in the video.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S on September 5, 2024. From the first day, the game will be available on Game Pass. Pre-orders are already open on the developers’ website, as well as on Steam and GOG.