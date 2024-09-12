Ukrainian language added to the German fantasy strategy Songs of Silence

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The developers of Songs of Silence emphasized the importance of this step given the game’s theme and current events in Ukraine.German studio Chimera Entertainment has announced plans to add Ukrainian localization to its strategy game Songs of Silence. This decision was made in response to requests from the Ukrainian player community. The localization should be released today.

The creators of Songs of Silence expressed their gratitude to the Ukrainian players for their activity and support of the project.

«Ukrainians are wonderful! We would like to thank everyone who took part in our call for feedback on the Ukrainian localization. We are trying to process your messages and posts as our developers prepare updates to», — it says in a post on the official X game page.

The developers explained the importance of Ukrainian localization for Songs of Silence. According to them, the game touches upon the topic of war as a human tragedy that resonates with the current realities of Ukraine.

«Today’s zeitgeist for Ukraine is a struggle for identity, freedom, and a voice. Therefore, we believe that the addition of the Ukrainian language will help us not only make the game more accessible, but also pay tribute to modern realities and your struggle,» Chimera Entertainment said.

Songs of Silence — is a 4X fantasy strategy game that combines turn-based gameplay with cinematic real-time battles. The game offers procedurally generated maps, multiplayer support for up to 5 players, and a storyline campaign. The visual style of the game is inspired by Art Nouveau, and the original soundtrack was created by the famous composer Hitoshi Sakimoto. More information about the game can be found on its Steam page.

Chimera Entertainment is an independent studio founded in 2006 in Munich. The team has experience in developing strategy and role-playing games for various platforms.

