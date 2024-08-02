Ukrainian Navy corvette launched in Turkey «Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky» — second after the flagship «Hetman Ivan Mazepa»

The corvette «Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky» (F-212) — the second Ukrainian Ada-class ship ordered, was launched in Turkey.

The launching ceremony at the RMK Marine shipyard in Istanbul was attended by Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa, First Lady Olena Zelenska, Mustafa Dzhemilev, and Baykar owner Haluk Bayraktar.

The name of the corvette was approved in March. The ship’s ceremonial laying down was celebrated in August 2023 — after the hull and some sections were created. Due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, all work took place in Turkey. The Ukrainian Navy confirms that the ship was built in accordance with the schedule specified in the agreement.

The first of two ships, flagship of the Ukrainian Navy «Hetman Ivan Mazepa» (F-211), began sea trials on May 29.

The Ada-class corvettes are equipped with 76-mm Super Rapid naval artillery from Italian OTO Melara. Also on board is a 35-mm Korkut anti-aircraft gun from the Turkish company Aselsan, adapted for maritime use, mounted above the helicopter hangar. On both sides of the ship are 12.7-mm STAMP guns with remote control.

The Ukrainian corvettes are equipped with Thales Sting EO MK2 fire control radars, Aselsan satellite communications, ARES-2N electronic warfare systems, Mk 36 SRBOC radio jamming systems, ALPER tactical navigation radar and SMART-S MK2 3D radar for detecting targets in the air.

Source: «Militarnyi»