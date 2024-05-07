Ukrainian programmers created Lağoda QT — a puzzle game in Crimean Tatar

Ukrainian programmers have created a free puzzle game called Lağoda QT. Each level is a poem by one of the prominent Crimean Tatar authors in which you have to find a mistake.

About reported game developer Sasha Kozlov on Facebook.

About what?

Lağoda QT is a puzzle or word game. Each level in it is a poem by one of the prominent Crimean Tatar authors. One of the algorithms spoils the text of the poem, and the player’s task is to «fix it».

«This game is based on my last year’s Ukrainian-language game “Lagoda”. After its release, my old friend Andriy Laush contacted me and said that I should make a Crimean Tatar version,» said Sasha Kozlov, the game’s developer, on Facebook.

Later, Andriy Laush introduced the developer to Mamure Chabanova and Esmera Asanova. They were involved in translation, poetry selection, and testing.

Lağoda QT is a free game. It has no ads or paid subscriptions, and there is no “donate” button. The game contains more than 150 works by more than 20 authors.

«This is a —meditative game that, thanks to its pleasant music and minimalist design, will help you relax and immerse yourself in the world of Crimean Tatar poetry,» the developer summarized.

The game is available on iOS і Android.