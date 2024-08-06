Ukrainians in Poland open 11.2% of all new businesses – IT is the second most popular

According to the Polish Economic Institute, over the past two and a half years (from January 2022 to June 2024), about 59,800 Ukrainian active individual enterprises (JDGs) were established in Poland. This period almost entirely covers the period of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

In the first half of 2024, Ukrainian citizens established more than one in ten businesses in Poland (11.2%). At the same time, 77% of active businesses recently registered by foreigners in Poland were run by Ukrainians.

Ukrainian entrepreneurs in Poland most often open businesses in the following industries:

construction (23%),

Information and communications (19%)

other types of activities in the service sector (12%).

Ukrainian men in Poland most often found businesses related to construction (34%), information and communication (23%), and transportation and warehousing (11%).

Almost one in three businesses run by Ukrainian women in Poland is engaged in other service activities (30%). Activities related to information, communications, and trade account for 11% of companies founded by Ukrainian women. Four times as many Ukrainian women as Ukrainian men are engaged in activities related to information and communications (2274 vs. 603).

Running your own business in Poland is an alternative to paid work for many Ukrainians. At the end of June 2024, the number of insured Ukrainian citizens amounted to about 771 thousand people, of whom almost 739 thousand worked as employees or under a contract of mandate or agency agreement. In June 2023, about 748 thousand Ukrainians were insured, which is 3% more than in the previous year.

