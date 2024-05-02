«Ukrposhta» launches a new series of stamps «Russian navy — to the bottom!» — in circulation since May 8

«Ukrposhta» announces new stamp issue «Russian navy – to the bottom!» — continued legendary series «Russian warship… !» — which will be put into circulation on May 8. Redemptions with special stamps «First Day» will take place in Kyiv (01001 and 02002).

The stamp will be issued in a mintage of 1 million with a denomination of F (corresponds to the tariff for sending domestic registered letters without declared value (registered) weighing up to 50 grams and postage cards, equivalent to — 30 UAH). Number of stamps per sheet — 4. Circulation of the envelope «First day» — 50,000 copies, cards — 60,000 copies, folders — 1000 copies.

The stamp, issued with the support of the Ukrainian Navy, will be available for purchase at Ukrposhta offices, philatelic shops and online at the Postal Market. Philatelic subscription holders will receive a link to pay for the new stamp issue by May 2.

Artist of stamps, envelopes, cards and stamps «First day» — Viktor Hrudakov. The postal issue also uses the UAF Sans font by Dmytro Rastvortsev, designed specifically for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a third of the Black Sea fleet, including — large landing ships «Saratov» (03/24/2022), «Minsk» (09/13/2023), «Novocherkassk» (12/26/2023), «Cesar Nikikov» (12/26/2023).2023), «Caesar Kunikov» (14.02.2024); missile cruiser «Moscow» (13.04.2022); rescue and towing vessel «Rescuer Vasyl Bekh» (17.06.2022); submarine «Rostov-on-Don» (13.09.2023); patrol corvette «Sergei Kotov» (05.03.2024).

It is noted that among the ships depicted on the stamp there is also a patrol frigate «Admiral Makarov», which is still afloat. But having already had the experience of issuing a «prophetic» stamp On April 12, 2022, «Ukrposhta» issued a stamp «Russian warship ... !», and 2 days after that, the enemy cruiser «Moscow» depicted on the stamp was sunk. «Ukrposhta» hopes that it will become the next target and go down.