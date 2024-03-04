«Ukrtelecom» reported for 2023 and announced further investments in the development of the FTTH/P network using GPON technology. We have selected the main points from the report of one of the largest Ukrainian fixed-line Internet providers.

The main figures

«Ukrtelecom» in 2023, the company generated revenues of over UAH 5 billion — 10% less than in 2022 (UAH 5.6 billion). EBITDA Operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

EBITDA — more than UAH 1 billion compared to more than UAH 1.2 billion in 2022. The EBITDA margin also slightly decreased from 22.4% to 21.1% for the year.

Capital investments in 2023 amounted to almost UAH 500 million — compared to more than UAH 530 million in 2022.

Revenues from commercial lease of real estate freed up by the network modernization increased by almost 35% by 2022 — and reached over UAH 500 million.

During the year, Ukrtelecom paid over UAH 1.35 billion in taxes and duties to the budgets of all levels and has donated over UAH 210 million to the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the beginning of the invasion (almost 400 Ukrtelecom employees are currently defending Ukrainian soil).

the Russians destroyed/damaged about 260 buildings, equipment and other infrastructure, causing losses of UAH 700 million (preliminary estimate). The total destructive impact of the Russian aggression on Ukrtelecom amounts to UAH 2.8 billion, which is mainly due to the economic impairment of operating assets.

Reconnecting and developing «optics»