«Ukrzaliznytsia» opened access to monitoring of tickets with the possibility of auto redemption through the application

«Ukrzaliznytsia» has announced the general launch of the ticket monitoring function with the possibility of auto-buyback. Earlier, the company tested the service with more than 3,000 users, received about 500 messages with suggestions and corrections, and is now ready to offer these features to all users of its app.

It is noted that from now on, two types of monitoring are available for users authorized through «Action.Signature»:

monitoring for trains that are already on sale (with the ability to track the availability of specific seats);

monitoring for destinations (with the ability to track the availability of trains between selected cities).

If you are monitoring a specific train, you can also enable the automatic ticketing function. To do this, you need to enter passenger data and pay for the order. When the function is activated, funds will be withdrawn immediately. If the monitoring is canceled or the required tickets are not found, the funds will be returned to the card automatically.

When the required tickets are found, users will receive push notifications in the app. If the auto-buyback function is activated, users will receive push notifications about already redeemed tickets.

Ticket monitoring and automatic redemption are not available for trains to/from Poland (except for Intercity+) and the direct train Kyiv – Vienna. However, users can receive notifications about the opening of ticket sales for these destinations.

The application «Ukrzaliznytsia» is available for mobile platforms Android and iOS.