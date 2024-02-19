United 24, «Come Back Alive» and «Shelter Fund»: Ukrainians donated UAH 18.75 billion to the most popular funds over the year

According to opendatabotб in 2023, Ukrainians contributed UAH 18.75 billion to the 3 most popular funds. This amount is almost half as much as in 2022. However, in the second half of the year, donations increased. It was the end of the year when several platforms reached record amounts of money.

United 24 became the leader among charitable organizations in terms of fundraising in 2023. The foundation managed to raise almost 2/3 of the total amount of — UAH 12.07 billion. The peak of donations was in December last year — UAH 3.55 billion, or 29%. This is a record amount for a month since the beginning of the fund’s existence.

United 24 operates on 5 routes:

needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — UAH 10.81 billion (90%);

Healthcare — UAH 0.76 billion (6%);

restoration of destroyed property and infrastructure — UAH 0.25 billion (2%);

Humanitarian demining — UAH 0.13 billion (1%);

education and science needs — UAH 0.12 billion (1%).

In 2023, the «Come Back Alive» Foundation raised UAH 4.53 billion in donations, and the Foundation’s share in the total amount is 24%. December was also a significant month for «Come Back Alive», as it was then that the foundation raised 20% of all its accumulations for the year — UAH 0.9 billion.

In 2023, the «Shelter Fund» accounted for 11% of the total amount of collections, or UAH 2.14 billion. In this case, the peak of collections was in October — UAH 0.31 billion.