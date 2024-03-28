Unity Nest coworking space closes in Odesa: it lasted less than a year

Unity Nest coworking space will be closed in Odesa on March 30.

About reported IT entrepreneur Serhiy Petrenko on his Facebook page

«We are sad to announce that we will be closing Unity Nest on March 30, 2024. From the very beginning of our operations, we have strived to create not only a space for work and creativity, but also a community of NGOs, volunteers, and IT professionals that could grow and thrive together,» he wrote.

Coworking Unity Nest existed for less than a year, opening on June 9, 2023. This space was created by the charitable foundation «Peace Manifesto» and Community42 with the support of Lifting Hands International and SmartAID.