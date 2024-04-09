Up to a month to restore: Ukrainian hackers BLACKJACK hacked Moscow sewage system

Hackers from the BLACKJACK group, close to the cyber department of the Security Service of Ukraine, destroyed the IT infrastructure of «Moscollector».

About reported Liga.net, citing sources in the Security and Defense Forces.

«Moskollector» is responsible for the operation of underground water pipes, communication cables, power cables and heating networks in the Russian capital.

Thus, Ukrainian hackers managed to:

turn off 87,000 sensors of various warning systems throughout Moscow and the Moscow region;

also destroyed 70 servers;

destroy 90 terabytes of company data (emails, backups, contracts).

It is known that it can take a month to restore the sewage system.

«The operation of Moscow’s critical infrastructure is currently completely blocked, and the company cannot respond to accidents and emergencies. It will take 15 to 30 days to restore its operation. Let’s wish various man-made disasters to Moscow these days», the source concluded.

According to him, this is what the company’s website looked like after the attack: