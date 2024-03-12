Virus spreads on X due to an ad for actress Sydney Sweeney’s nudes

The topic «Sidney Sweeney Leak» has become especially popular on Elon Musk’s social media, but in the end, it leads users not to exclusive nude images of the actress, but to malware.

How reports 404 Media, the attackers add links to dubious sites to posts on X, luring users with the promise of showing a «leak of nude images of Sydney Sweeney» — an actress known for her role in the TV series «Euphoria» and her lush cleavage. After visiting the site, people’s devices are infected with malware.

At this point, searching for «Sydney Sweeney Leak» on the social network doesn’t work — it looks like X has blocked the search for it. However, if you simply type in the actress’ first and last name, a few malicious posts are still displayed.

Some posts contain blurry images that may seem explicit at first glance — they were probably taken from porn sites to draw attention to the links.

The 404 Media journalist wrote that she did try to visit the sites, but there were no nude images of Sweeney or anyone else. At the same time, an antivirus program on her computer kicked in — blocking «access to the sites and marking them as potentially risky».