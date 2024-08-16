Volkswagen Caddy plug-in hybrid: up to 122 km on electric power, combined fuel consumption of 0.5 liters per 100 km

Volkswagen has updated the Caddy van with a hybrid version with a long range on electric power. The new Caddy eHybrid and Caddy Cargo eHybrid are plug-in hybrids.

In addition to the 1.5-liter TSI engine with an output of 85 kW (115 hp), the Caddy eHybrid has an electric motor. The system has a total output of 110 kW (150 hp) and provides up to 350 nm of torque. The 19.7 kWh battery stores enough energy to allow the vehicle to travel up to 122 km on electric power alone.

At the touch of a button, users can decide when they want to use the electric range. In the combined mode, the drive consumes 18.3-19.4 kWh of electricity and 0.4-0.5 liters of fuel per 100 km. When using an internal combustion engine exclusively, the car consumes 6.1-6.6 liters of gasoline per 100 km.

The battery can be recharged at home using DC chargers with a capacity of up to 50 kW or wall-mounted AC chargers with a capacity of 11 kW.

The plug-in hybrid is equipped with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. The passenger version of the Caddy eHybrid has 5 seats for the transportation of people and a top speed of 183 km/h. The cargo version of the Caddy Cargo eHybrid has 2 seats and reaches a top speed of 181 km/h. Additionally, there is a Maxi version with an extended wheelbase that can accommodate up to 7 people as a passenger van.

In the future, all Caddy models will be equipped as standard with a dynamic road sign display system, cruise control, parking sensors and advanced driver attention and drowsiness monitoring. The Cargo versions include additional systems such as additional side and curtain airbags, a multifunction camera, a tire pressure loss indicator, Lane Assist and Front Assist with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring. Another new standard feature of the Caddy Cargo is the multifunctional steering wheel, which is already available in passenger versions.

The price of the Volkswagen Caddy Cargo eHybrid starts at €36985, and the Maxi version starts at €39055. The price of the passenger model Volkswagen Caddy eHybrid starts at €37450 (from €40670 for the Maxi version).

Source: automotiveworld