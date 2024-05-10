«We missed the mark». Apple has apologized for the «disruptive» iPad promo, but it doesn’t seem to be taking it down

The video «Crush» was published before presentation of new iPads and demonstrated how a hydraulic press destroys various things familiar to everyone: a piano, a record player, etc.

«Just imagine the things the iPad can do», — wrote Apple CEO Tim Cook in a post with a video on X.

Apple’s ad and Cook’s statement were criticized online, noting that the company «devalues the creativity and work of» other people. Famous actors, directors, and screenwriters also reacted to the video. Hugh Grant, for example, reposted it on his X page with by signature:

«Devaluation of human creativity. Made in Silicon Valley».

Subsequently, Apple’s vice president of marketing Thor Miren said in a statement to Ad Age saidthat the company «missed»:

«Creativity is in our DNA, and it’s important to us to develop products that empower creators around the world. Our goal is to always celebrate the many ways people express themselves and bring their ideas to life with iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry».

Given that the video is still available on the company’s CEO’s page on X, the apology sounds a bit dubious. At the moment, «Crush» has almost 56 million views.