What other surprises? A ghost horse missing from the original was found in Oblivion Remastered

Fans of Oblivion Remastered have announced a hunt for «Spookman» —, a mysterious ghost horse that no one has ever seen before.

The discovery of the ghost horse caused real verbal battles: is it real content, just a glitch or a lie with mods? A Reddit user with the nickname TaricIsNotASupport showed his character riding a nameless ghost horse. According to him, he was casting a spell in the Spire of Frosty Rocks and, leaving the Cozy Spire of Chaos, noticed a strange figure in the distance.

«I did as any of us of the right mind would do and B-lined it over there like a maniac. To my amazement was this spectral horse with no name», — the player writes.

The gamer claims to have played a thousand hours of the original game and more than 100 hours of the remaster, but this is the first time he has seen such a horse. He says that he plays on PlayStation 5, i.e. without mods. To confirm this, Taric published a video showing that the horse behaves quite standardly: it can be ridden quickly, appears in the stable, as if it were his horse according to all the data —.

The Unofficial Elder Scrolls Pages has no information about such a horse. According to the Wiki, there are only two unique horses in the game — Shadowmare and Unicorn. So the question is: does Spookman exist or is it just a user who wanted to draw attention to himself?

Some users suggest that this may be a glitch caused by a strange interaction between the spell and some standard mount. Perhaps it’s a bug with an armored horse whose model or name is broken by magic.

«And there’s no horse mods that I can see that do this so I highly doubt your [sic] lying about not being on PC, this is probably some sort of glitch that the new Remastered has or glitched magical effect. Armored horses names change to Armored horse I think so maybe it’s an Armored horse that got hit by a spell and now its name and spell effect is glitched», — ClaymoreBeatz writes.

There is also speculation that Bethesda or Virtuos may have left the ghost horse as a secret in the remaster. But there is no confirmation of this — and TaricIsNotASupport himself does not know what he did to make the horse appear. The horse is officially unnamed, so the player has christened it Spookmane.

Other Reddit users are trying to recreate the situation to get a ghost horse as well. But so far, no one has found a clear way to do it. Apart from Spookman, which is not a real thing, players have already come across other interesting things. Someone jumped off the map and went to Valenwood, Skyrim and even Hammerfell — a possible region with mythicalThe Elder Scrolls 6.

Oblivion Remastered by Virtuos is developed on Unreal Engine 5, with support for 4K/60fps. Although there are still questions about optimization, as the developers left not only favorite bugs, but also unloved technical problems. But the combat animation, menus, dialogs, and leveling system have been improved. Also, a new lip sync technology and many small but noticeable changes have been added. Everything It looks more like a remakealthough Bethesda officially calls it a remaster.

Source: IGN