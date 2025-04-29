A hint of the Elder Scrolls 6 setting was found outside the Oblivion Remastered map — gamer showed screenshots

One of the Oblivion Remastered players went beyond the official map of the game and came across the familiar regions of Tamriel. In particular, the one that has long been considered a potential setting for The Elder Scrolls 6.

According to a player from RedditIt all started when he jumped over an invisible barrier near Kwatch. His route then took him to Valenwood, the homeland of the Wood Elves, which players had previously seen in Elder Scrolls Online. There, the location was not detailed, but it existed on the map.

Further on, the Summerset Islands were visible on the horizon, but the player failed to reach them — the hero fell under the map. But the player managed to get to the northern border of Syrodil, where he found another iconic location — Hammerfell.

Although there is no official confirmation of the TES 6 setting yet, the community has long speculated that this desert area of Hammerfell will be the main setting for the new game. There are many reasons for this: from the characteristic landscape in the 2018 teaser to the profile of a Bethesda employee on Pinterest, where Hammerfell-related artifacts were published.

In Oblivion Remastered itself, the area looks rather desolate — no active objects or significant landmarks, but there are some. The player shares screenshots of valleys, snow-capped mountains, and even the Throat of the World — the main peak from Skyrim that can be seen in the background.

Fans began to discuss why the developers left such large tracts of land outside the main map. But some users do not see the sensation in the fact that someone found Hammerfell. It would be funny if it really was an Easter egg, but it’s unlikely.

«Сyrodil is smack in the middle of Еamriel so in theory it should include landmasses for every province», — writes the Reddit user.

Others continued to joke that you should be careful if you go north. You might get caught crossing the border into Skyrim and then you know what: «You’re finally awake».

«What do you mean leave Syrodil? I paid $50 to get into it», — they continue in the comments.

In general, it’s cool that in Oblivion, if you can go beyond the main game locations and find that most of Tamriel has been mapped. Although there are no details or interesting objects on it. Since its release on April 22, Oblivion Remastered has already managed to gather more than 4 million players and became one of the main releases of 2025. And even though TES 6 is so far away. The band says that it’s not even worth waiting one more time, but the fans are looking for a sliver of hope for the release and at least some details.

Source: Dexerto