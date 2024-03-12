What to expect from the iPad Pro 2024: the main rumors before the March announcement

Apple’s next generation iPad Pro is expected to be announced in the next few weeks without a separate event. What should we expect from the long-awaited new devices?

iPad Pro 2022 received a minor update that added the M2 processor, Apple Pencil hovering function, as well as specification updates such as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. In recent years, the iPad Pro has generally only received relatively minor updates, but the next generation could be the first major update to the product since 2018 that will bring «fundamental changes». MacRumors collected the most important rumors about new devices.

Updated, slimmer design

Since 2018, the iPad Pro has maintained the same design for four consecutive generations. Numerous reports indicate that the biggest design change for the new models will be a significant reduction in thickness — from 5.9 mm to 5.1 mm and from 6.4 mm to 5.0 mm, respectively.

CAD renders indicate that there will be no other major design changes, but there are vague reports that the device will have a landscape front-facing camera like the 10th generation iPad, which is much more natural for video calls when using the Magic Keyboard.

M3 processor for improved performance

The next generation iPad Pro is likely to be equipped with Apple’s M3 processor, which will provide improved performance and efficiency.

The M3 is based on the A17 Pro, which is manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm process technology. In benchmarks, the M3 outperforms the M2 by about 17% in single-core tasks and about 21% in multi-core tasks. The main feature of the M3 is a completely redesigned GPU with hardware ray tracing acceleration, which leads to significant improvements in graphics capabilities. The GPU performance in Metal benchmarks, M3 shows a noticeable improvement of about 15% compared to M2.

Optional 4 TB drive

According to rumors from Asia, next year Apple will offer OLED iPad Pro models with 4 TB of storage. Starting in 2021, the iPad Pro will be available with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB storage.

If Apple increases the maximum storage capacity of its upcoming OLED iPad Pro models to 4TB, it will likely also increase the base option to 256GB to maintain the five storage capacity categories and to ensure that all seventh-generation models can record 4K ProRes at 30 frames per second.

OLED displays

OLED display technology is perhaps the most anticipated upgrade that may appear in the next-generation iPad Pro models. The current 11-inch model is equipped with an LCD display, while the 12.9-inch model has a mini-LED display.

Apple already uses OLED displays in the Apple Watch and iPhone, but has not yet moved this technology to larger devices. OLED displays consume less power, have greater color accuracy, and provide better and more consistent contrast than LCD displays.

Bigger screens and thinner bezels?

The new iPad Pro models are also rumored to have increased display sizes from 11 to 11.1 inches and from 12.9 to 13 inches, aided by thinner bezels around the screen. The slight increase is unlikely to add any significant functionality to the device, but it will provide a more modern «full screen» look.

Higher prices The OLED display technology in the next generation models is expected to drive up iPad Pro prices. The current price of the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1099. Improved cameras Since 2017, the iPad Pro has had the same 12-megapixel primary rear camera with ƒ/1.8 aperture. The ultra-wide-angle 12MP camera with ƒ/2.4 aperture and brighter True Tone flash has also remained unchanged since its introduction in the 2021 iPad Pro. There are rumors of camera upgrades in other upcoming iPad models with the appropriate hardware, such as the seventh-generation iPad mini, so we can assume that similar improvements are in store for the iPad Pro.

MagSafe wireless charging

In 2022, it was reported that Apple was testing a new iPad Pro with a glass back to enable wireless charging. There is no guarantee that an iPad Pro with a glass back or Apple logo will ever be released, but rumors seem to agree that Apple has been thoroughly researching some sort of wireless charging solution for the iPad Pro.

Apple is also rumored to be working on a reverse wireless charger for the iPad Pro that would allow users to charge their iPhones, AirPods, and other accessories by placing them on the back of the iPad. Apple has filed several patents related to this feature.

New Magic Keyboard

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to completely revamp the Magic Keyboard accessory with a larger trackpad for the iPad Pro to make the tablet with a connected keyboard more like a laptop. The area around the keyboard itself will apparently be made of aluminum, resembling the top case of the MacBook, to provide a stronger construction.

The outer shell of the keyboard will probably retain the silicone coating used on the current model and a single USB-C port. Gurman believes that a redesign using more premium materials could force Apple to raise the price of the accessory to $299.

There will be no Apple event, a spontaneous announcement can happen at any time

Reports from various sources are consistent with each other that new iPad Pro models will be announced in March. However, the company does not seem to be planning to hold a traditional announcement event. Instead, Apple is reportedly planning to announce the new products on its website, as it did last week with the new MacBook Air with the M3 processor.