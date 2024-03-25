WhatsApp plans to put Meta AI right in the search bar

The popular WhatsApp messenger is working on placing Meta AI right in the search bar.

This was reported by WABetaInfo, which noticed this feature in the new Android WhatsApp beta update.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.14: what’s new? WhatsApp is working on a feature to ask queries to Meta AI, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/qSqJ9JobbK pic.twitter.com/mKM9PLCF3V — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 23, 2024

The new feature will allow users to enter their queries directly in the search bar.

In addition, WhatsApp will offer some suggestions to improve the interaction. By entering their questions or commands, users will be able to quickly start a conversation with Meta AI.

Thus, the integration of Meta AI queries into the search bar is a significant improvement in user experience in terms of efficiency.

Benefits of the update

Users can now quickly get information, ask for help, or complete tasks. This approach not only saves time, as users do not need to directly open the Meta AI chat, but also increases convenience by making it easier for users to access Meta AI capabilities

The feature is currently under development and will be available in a future update of the app.

As a reminder, Meta launched creating AI chatbots for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.