Will Smith parodied a video of himself eating spaghetti generated by artificial intelligence a year ago

Will Smith published posted a video on its Instagram page parodying an AI-generated video of an actor eating spaghetti that went viral last year. Following the recent announcement of OpenAI’s Sora video synthesis model, many people have noted the dramatic leap in the quality of AI videos over the past year compared to the infamous spaghetti video. Smith’s new video plays on this comparison by showing a real-life actor eating spaghetti in a comical manner, demonstrating the tremendous «progress» that AI has made in a year.

Sora hasn’t yet attempted to create a new video with Will Smith eating spaghetti, but the result is likely to be much better than last year’s (which used ModelScope AI), as it had obvious glitches and deformations, transmits ArsTechnica.