Windows 11 now starts forced OneDrive backups without asking for user permission

Microsoft continues to expand the features and capabilities of OneDrive, but not all of the innovations are to the liking of users. The latest innovation may upset many people, as Windows 11 now has automatic data backup activated by default without a user request.

So now, when setting up a new Windows 11 computer, when a user has an Internet connection and signs in to their Microsoft account, OneDrive automatically starts synchronizing data immediately. As a result, files in the folders «Desktop», «Documents», «Pictures», «Music», and «Videos» are downloaded to the new computer. Thus, immediately after a clean installation of the OS, the user can get a full «» Desktop and other folders, even if he does not need it.

Previously, users had to explicitly activate automatic folder backup. Microsoft would periodically remind you of this option with notifications if the feature was deactivated. Now, however, OneDrive backup is enabled by default, and users are not even asked if they want it on their new PC. In fact, synchronization of OneDrive folders on the new system is forced – without the user being asked or informed.

Now users need to turn off automatic synchronization in OneDrive settings if they don’t want this feature. This can be done by right-clicking on the OneDrive icon in the lower right corner of the taskbar notification area.

Source: pcworld