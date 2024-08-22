Windows 11 update will accelerate AMD Ryzen Zen 5 processors in games by up to +13%

AMD has issued an official statement regarding the discrepancies between internal testing data and independent benchmarking results for the Ryzen 9000 series processors. Last week, reviewers found that using AMD processors under normal conditions in Windows negatively affects their performance in games. To maximize the performance of the new chips, users must log in with a special administrator account.

AMD has announced an upcoming Windows 11 update that should improve this situation and provide a boost in gaming performance for its processors under normal conditions. It should have a positive impact not only on systems with the latest chips based on the Zen 5 architecture, but also on previous generations of solutions based on Zen 4 and Zen 3.

As it turned out, there is a difference in system performance for regular user accounts and administrator mode. The difference lies in the «optimization of the branch prediction code», which has a positive effect on the branch prediction capabilities of the Zen 5 architecture. While the newest architecture benefits most from these optimizations, Zen 3-based processors also benefit from performance gains when used in Administrator mode.

It seems to be no big deal for Microsoft to set the same optimization levels for different types of accounts. AMD says that optimized AMD-specific branch prediction code will be available in Windows 11 24H2 for Windows Insiders. The company also said it is working with Microsoft to bring this additional update to all users soon.

AMD has also provided a table with the expected performance gains in different games. In some cases, the increase will not be noticeable at all, and for Far Cry 6 it will be 13%.

Source: xda-developers