X / Twitter will allow blocked users to see your posts — Musk changes privacy policy

The X platform (formerly Twitter) is changing the function of blocking users and allowing blocked persons to view public posts, but without the ability to interact. This was announced by Elon Musk on his account.

High time this happened. The block function will block that account from engaging with, but not block seeing, public post. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 23, 2024

Currently, when a blocked user tries to view the profile of the person who blocked them, they see the message «You are blocked». This prevents them from seeing posts, replies, media, and follower lists.

A representative of X explained to The Verge that this change is being implemented because users can already view posts from those who have blocked them by using a different account or by logging out. However, some of The Verge’s staff noticed that X doesn’t actually allow you to view the profile of a blocked person offline.

Musk has repeatedly expressed his dislike of the block button. Last year, he said that this «feature makes no sense» and should be replaced with «, a stronger form of muting». He even threatened to completely remove the ability to block users, except for personal messages.

Even though the block button X will still prevent someone from interacting with a user’s posts (liking, commenting), they will still be able to see them. This can make it easier for attackers to harass victims online.

Source: The Verge