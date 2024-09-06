Xbox blocks the purchase of games for Ukrainians through Turkey

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Usually, Ukrainian players used to use an alternative region when purchasing games on Xbox, but now this option has been blocked.

Xbox consoles are not officially sold in Ukraine, which means that purchasing games from the region is not available. Typically, Ukrainian players have used alternative countries for purchases, including Turkey, which still offers the best prices on Xbox Game Pass (despite the price increase that almost doubled in 2023).

But in recent days, according to players, this feature has been blocked. Instead of accessing the store, a message appears on the screen saying «incorrect region»:

🇹🇷 Many players report that the Turkey region on Xbox is no longer available for Ukrainians to purchase games We in the editorial office also faced the problem. Some other regions, such as Poland, South Africa and the United States, continue to operate. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian region is still not available on consoles pic.twitter.com/QdsBzOfJUD — Na chasi ✙ (@na_chasi) September 5, 2024

At the same time, other regions, such as Poland, South Africa, or the United States, continue to operate.

«Please remind Microsoft of the need for full support for the Ukraine region for Xbox Series X/S consoles. A Game Pass subscription and the PC game store alone is not enough», — wrote account «Games in Ukrainian» on Twitter, tagging the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Mykhailo Fedorov

In the comments to the posts, they write that the support Xbox reported the problem on the Turkish side, while they further added that similar errors were also reported in the Argentina region

Interestingly, with Sony and PlayStation, the situation is radically different — Ukrainian players still have access to a free subscription to PS Plus, in addition to official consoles and games

We would like to remind you that in April 2023, Microsoft officially launched PC Game Pass in Ukraine, but with Xbox is not rushing yet.

