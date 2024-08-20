Xbox’s secret achievement: why did only Todd Howard get it and what does it say?

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Bethesda CEO Todd Howard has an exclusive Xbox achievement, but its text has remained a secret for almost four years.

In September 2020, Xbox presented Todd Howard with a special game. This gift marked Howard’s receipt of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Game Developers Conference (GDC). Launching the game automatically unlocked an Xbox achievement called Lifetime worth 1000 points.

Recently, the website TrueAchievements, which specializes in achievements in games, found a full description of this unique trophy. The text of the achievement reads:

«Reflects the incredible skill of Todd Howard and his team in creating worlds as real as any on Earth».

The disclosure of this information provoked a lively reaction from TrueAchievements users. Commenters recalled the most famous memes related to Howard, including numerous Skyrim re-releases. One of the users quoted the phrase «It just works!», which became popular after the presentation of Fallout 4.

Todd Howard has been working in the gaming industry for 30 years. He joined Bethesda in 1994 and participated in the development of the CD version of The Elder Scrolls: Arena. Howard’s first full-fledged project was The Terminator: Future Shock, released in 1995. He became widely known as the director of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim.

Recently, Howard realized his longtime dream by creating a space role-playing game Starfield. He also acted as an executive producer of the game Indiana Jones and the Great Circlewhich was another important milestone in his career. According to former Bethesda Vice President of Marketing Pete Hines, Howard «is probably the biggest Indiana Jones fan on the planet».

Source: Gamesradar

