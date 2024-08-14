Xiaomi 15 Ultra is credited with 4 cameras, including a 200-megapixel periscope

Xiaomi is currently working on the Xiaomi 15 line of smartphones. The basic Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro models are expected to be released later this year, and the top-end Xiaomi 15 Ultra version will go on sale in early 2025. It will have an improved camera, an insider assures Digital Chat Station.

It is noted that Xiaomi is testing two 15 Ultra configurations. One of them includes four main camera modules, including a 200-megapixel periscopic telephoto module based on the Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor introduced in June. This is in line with last week’s leak from an Ice Universe insider, who also mentioned that the Ultra model will have a 200MP sensor and four cameras.

The HP9 sensor stands out for its 1/1.4-inch format and 200 million pixels, each measuring 0.56 micrometers. This high pixel density ensures detailed image capture. The sensor utilizes tetrapixel technology and can combine pixels in a 4×4 configuration to become a 12-megapixel sensor with larger pixels measuring 2.24 micrometers. This improves low-light photography by capturing more light for clearer, brighter images.

The HP9 sensor supports a remosaic algorithm that provides 2X or 4X zoom modes in the sensor. When combined with a 3x optical zoom telephoto lens, it can provide 12x magnification while maintaining image quality.

In addition, the HP9 uses high refractive index microlenses that focus light more precisely on RGB color filters. This improves light sensitivity by 12% and increases autofocus accuracy by 10% compared to its predecessor, resulting in better low-light performance and sharper, brighter photos.

Source: gizmochina