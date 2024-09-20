Xiaomi has revealed Redmi Note 14 Pro and Pro+ — smartphone release in a few days

Xiaomi has announced the time of the Redmi Note 14 smartphone presentation and showed official images of the Note 14 Pro and Pro+ models. They look significantly different from their predecessors.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is presented in Mirror Porcelain White color. The series has changed the look of the camera unit — now it is solid, massive and close to a square. A block with three cameras and a flash is located in the center of the top of the device. The outer metal ring is textured.

The smartphone has a curved display and the same back wall. The side edges are rounded, while the top one is flattened and contains microphone and speaker holes. The right side with power and volume buttons is also visible.

Redmi Note 14 Pro was shown in Phantom Blue and Twilight Purple colors. The camera unit is similar in shape and location, but on a small island and without a common glass cover.

Both Note 14 Pro models have been confirmed to come with improved shock and water resistance. The Note 14 Pro is rumored to debut with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, a 50MP main camera, and 90W charging.

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 14 series will be launched next week. This is exactly what the post on Weibo says: «see you next week», so it’s not clear on what day. However, the date will almost certainly be announced soon.

Source: Weibo, GSMArena